American Gods Trailer: Shadow Attempts to Lay Low in Lakeside in Long-Awaited Season 3

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: The Conners' New 'Boss,' Baby Shark Series Cast and More

TVLine Items: The Conners' New 'Boss,' Baby Shark Series Cast and More Battle of the NXIVM Documentaries: HBO's The Vow vs. Starz's Seduced

It’s been more than a year since we last visited with American Gods‘ Shadow Moon. Apparently he’s been chilling (literally) in Wisconsin this whole time.

The third season of Starz’s fantasy drama returns Sunday, Jan. 10 (8/7c), and spends a bunch of time in quiet Lakeside, Wisc., aka the snowy small town where Shadow is hiding out after the events of the Season 2 finale. Going by the name of Mike Ainsel, Shadow tries to keep his head down — and off the gods’ radar — as he processes what he learned at the end of the season: that he is the son of the Norse deity Odin, aka Ian McShane’s Mr. Wednesday.

Per the official description, Shadow will attempt to forge his own destiny while in Wisconsin, and will be guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. He’ll also happen to come across a dark secret about his seemingly idyllic new stomping grounds.

While there, he’ll also mix it up with a local newspaper reporter Marguerite Olsen (played by Power‘s Lela Loren, whom we see getting to know Shadow rather intimately in the trailer) and town busybody Ann-Marie Hinzelmann (Saturday Night Live vet Julia Sweeney). Other Season 3 cast additions include Danny Trejo (The Flash) as an incarnation of Mr. World, rapper Wale as an Orisha named Chango and Game of Thrones‘ Iwan Rheon as a leprechaun named Leon Doyle.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the new trailer, then hit the comments with your predictions/hopes/dreams/fears about Season 3!