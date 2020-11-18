Ratings: NCIS Returns Down But Leads in Viewers, Bachelorette Tops Demo

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ NCIS opened its 18th season with 10.1 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, down from its previous averages (11.7 mil/1.1) and marking a series low in the demo, but dominating Tuesday in total audience. (Fun fact: NCIS is the first scripted series to crack 10 million viewers during this strange season.)

TVLine readers gave the time-jumping episode an average grade of "C+".

Leading out of that, FBI (8.1 mil/0.8, see exclusive new romance photos) and FBI: Most Wanted (5.3 mil/0.6) were both down a tenth in the demo from last season, and both hit audience lows.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Voice (7.4 mil/1.1, read recap) was steady week-to-week, while This Is Us (6.4 mil/1.2, read recap) and Transplant (3.5 mil/0.4) were both down a tenth.

ABC | The Bachelorette (4.4 mil/1.3) slipped 17 and 23 percent opposite stiffer competition but still beat out This Is Us for the nightly demo win. Big Sky debuted to 4 mil and a 0.6 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B+”), improving on time slot predecessor Emergence‘s freshman averages (2.7 mil/0.5).

FOX | NEXT (1 mil/0.2) hit series lows.

THE CW | Swamp Thing (673K/0.1) and Tell Me a Story (406K/0.1) were both steady in the demo, though the former slipped to its smallest broadcast audience.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks.

