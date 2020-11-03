Castle Rock Cancelled at Hulu

Hulu won’t be scaring up a third season of Castle Rock.

TVLine has learned that the anthology horror series, which debuted in July 2018 and launched its sophomore run in October 2019, has been cancelled. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Set in the titular Maine town where many of Stephen King’s published works take place, Castle Rock weaved together characters and locations from the author’s novels to make way for new mysteries. In Season 1, for example, André Holland starred as Henry Deaver, a death-row attorney who returned home to Castle Rock after a mysterious man (played by Bill Skarsgård) turned up at Shawshank State Prison.

In Season 2, TVLine Performer of the Week Lizzy Caplan played a younger version of Misery‘s Annie Wilkes, who was on the run from the FBI after committing a murder — and when she wound up in Castle Rock with daughter Joy (played by Elsie Fisher), even more bizarre and horrifying events went down.

With Castle Rock and High Fidelity before it cut, Hulu’s current slate includes (but is by no means limited to!) Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, third seasons for both Ramy and The Orville, the back half of PEN15 Season 2, and second seasons of The Great and Love, Victor, while Maxxx, Woke and Helstrom are among the streaming service’s recent premieres.

Looking ahead, Hulu has an Animaniacs reboot (premiering Nov. 20), the comedy Only Murders in the Building (with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez), the true crime drama The Girl From Plainville (starring Elle Fanning), Nine Perfect Strangers (starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy), the opioid crisis drama Dopesick, and a series adaptation of Rodham, which imagines a world where the former FLOTUS never married Bill Clinton.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has thusly been updated.

Are you sad to put Castle Rock in your rear view mirror?