Elle Fanning Is The Girl From Plainville in True Crime Series Ordered at Hulu

RELATED STORIES Selena Gomez to Star in Hulu Comedy Series Only Murders in the Building, Opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez to Star in Hulu Comedy Series Only Murders in the Building, Opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short Animaniacs Reboot Among Trio of New Series Premiering on Hulu This Fall

Hulu is doubling down on The Great‘s Elle Fanning by giving a series order to The Girl From Plainville, a true crime drama which she will also headline.

Written by Liz Hannah (The Post) and Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Death), The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter, of Massachusetts, and her controversial “texting-suicide” case. Based off of the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the series will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Carter was convicted in 2017 for encouraging Roy’s suicide via a series of texts and phone calls.

Fanning will serve as an executive producer along with co-showrunners Hannah and Macmanus, and Brittany Kahan Ward.

Fanning’s The Great, an acclaimed, semi-historical satire, was renewed by Hulu for a second season in July, six weeks after its debut.