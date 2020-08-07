Selena Gomez to Star in Hulu Comedy Series Only Murders in the Building, Opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short

RELATED STORIES Animaniacs Reboot Among Trio of New Series Premiering on Hulu This Fall

Selena Gomez has scored a coveted spot in Steve Martin and Martin Short‘s latest comedy master class.

The actress singer is set to star opposite the legendary funnymen in Hulu’s forthcoming sitcom Only Murders in the Building, the streamer announced on Friday.

The series follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Gomez will also serve as an EP on the project alongside series creators Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Additional EPs include Short and This Is Us duo Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

In addition to her breakout role in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez’s acting resume includes the films Another Cinderella Story, Princess Protection Program, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, The Fundamentals of Caring, The Dead Don’t Die and A Rainy Day in New York. She also served as an EP on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

Gomez will next be seen headlining her own cooking show, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. The remotely-shot 10-episode series debuts Thursday, Aug. 13.