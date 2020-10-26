Wendy Williams Says 'I'm Not Perfect' After Bizarre On-Air Behavior — Watch

RELATED STORIES Wendy Williams to Return for New Episodes (In Studio!) This September

Wendy Williams told viewers of her eponymous talk show Monday that she’s “not a perfectionist,” seemingly in response to her odd behavior in a recent episode of her chatfest.

“I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you. I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still work and effort put in for the hour that I’m out here with you, you know?,” she said Monday. “I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect.”

She added: “I love enertaining you, you know? and it’s not easy. It’s not easy. You’re a tough crowd.”

Williams appeared at times disoriented during the Friday, Oct. 23, episode of her show, which you can watch in full in the video at the top of this post. At times during the Hot Topics segment that starts each show, she trailed off in the middle of sentences or appear to be lost. Her discussion of rapper Rick Ross’ recent property purchase, which starts around the video’s 3:00 mark, was filled with several long silences. Later, she appeared distracted by the harp music the show used for its Shoe-Cam segment.

Throughout, the broadcast often cut to senior producer Norman Baker, who appeared to try to keep the show moving forward.

TVLine has reached out to representatives for Debmar-Mercury and CBS Television Distribution, which produce and syndicate Williams’ show.

In May, Williams cited fatigue from Grave’s Disease as the reason that she stepped away from the show for a while. Williams had been filming her daytime talk show remotely from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. She first revealed her diagnosis of her condition — an autoimmune disease where the thyroid gland overproduces hormones — on air in February 2018 and took an extended break from the show, following an incident where she fainted during a live taping. Williams took another hiatus from the show last year after complications from Graves’ disease led to “significant time” in the hospital.

She returned on Sept. 21, filming in her New York City studio to a reduced, masked, socially distanced live audience. The nationally syndicated chatfest was renewed last year through the 2021-22 TV season.