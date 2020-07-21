Wendy Williams to Return for New Episodes (In Studio!) This September

RELATED STORIES The Real: Tamera Mowry Exits as Host After 7 Years — Read Her Statement

Wendy Williams is ending her months-long hiatus… and coming back to the studio, too.

Williams announced on Instagram on Tuesday that her self-titled syndicated talk show will kick off Season 12 on Monday, September 21. (Back in May, Williams took an indefinite hiatus from her show due to fatigue caused by Graves’ disease.) Plus, she’s returning to the studio after weeks of shooting her show remotely from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, teasing that she “can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set.”

“I can’t wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!!!” she said on Instagram. “I’m sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in…even if for just an hour. I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set. I [love] you for watching!”

Williams first revealed her diagnosis of Graves’ disease — an autoimmune disease where the thyroid gland overproduces hormones — on air in a February 2018 episode and took an extended break from the show, following an incident where she fainted during a live taping. Williams took another hiatus from the show last year after complications from Graves’ disease led to “significant time” in the hospital. The nationally syndicated Wendy Williams show was renewed last year through the 2021-22 TV season.