Wendy Williams to Take Hiatus From Her Talk Show Due to Graves' Disease

RELATED STORIES Wendy Williams Tearfully Reveals She's Been Living in a Sober House — Watch

Wendy Williams Tearfully Reveals She's Been Living in a Sober House — Watch Wendy Williams Biopic in the Works

Wendy Williams will step away from her self-titled talk show for an indefinite period of time due to fatigue caused by Graves’ disease, our sister site Variety is reporting.

Williams had been filming her daytime talk show remotely from home due to the coronavirus pandemic; repeats will air in its place until Williams is well enough to host again. (A return date has not been set.)

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment. We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”

Williams first revealed her diagnosis of Graves’ disease — an autoimmune disease where the thyroid gland overproduces hormones — on air in a February 2018 episode and took an extended break from the show, following an incident where she fainted during a live taping. Williams took another hiatus from the show last year after complications from Graves’ disease led to “significant time” in the hospital. The nationally syndicated Wendy Williams show was renewed last year through the 2021-22 TV season.