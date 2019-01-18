Wendy Williams Taking Extended Break From Talk Show Due to Health Issues

Wendy Williams will be taking an extended break from her self-titled daytime talk show to deal with her personal health issues.

Williams’ family said in a statement that she has suffered complications from Graves’ disease — an autoimmune disease where the thyroid gland overproduces hormones — in the past few days. Her treatment will involve “significant time” in the hospital, and though she wants to return to work soon, she needs to focus on her “personal and physical well-being” right now, per the family. (The show’s producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury added: “We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs, and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”)

Williams was previously scheduled to return to host The Wendy Williams Show next Monday, after taking time off to recover from a shoulder fracture she suffered last month. But now the show will air reruns next week, with a rotating series of guest hosts manning new episodes of the show, starting the week of Jan. 28. Williams also took a break early last year to tend to her health after revealing her Graves’ disease diagnosis on the air, following an incident where she fainted during a live taping.