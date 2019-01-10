TVLine Items: Whiskey Cavalier Goes Post-Oscars, Wendy's Return and More

Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan are saving the world on Oscars night, with a sneak preview of their new ABC dramedy Whiskey Cavalier.

A special showing of the spy series will air following the awards telecast on Sunday, Feb. 24 from 11:35 pm to 12:39 am ET (and 10 to 11:04 pm PT).

Whiskey Cavalier, which follows an FBI agent (Foley), a CIA operative (Cohan) and their inter-agency team, will then make its regular time slot premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10 pm.

* Wendy Williams — who has been recovering from an injury — will return to her daytime talk show on Jan. 21, a week later than planned, our sister site Variety reports. The program will resume with new episodes on Jan. 14, but with a panel of “Hot Talkers” taking the reins in Williams’ absence.

* The two-part documentary Leaving Neverland, in which two men recount how Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children, will air this spring on HBO (and the UK’s Channel 4).

* Drop the Mic and Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild will open new seasons on Wednesday, Jan. 23 (at 10 pm and 10:30, respectively), now premiering on TNT before encoring on TBS.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (debuting Friday, Jan. 18), a documentary chronicling the disastrous Fyre music festival that made headlines in 2017:

* Watch a trailer for Season 2 of The Oath, returning with eight episodes on Thursday, Feb. 21:

