Rosario Dawson Joins Hulu's Dopesick

Rosario Dawson has officially joined the (fictional) war on drugs.

The Daredevil alum will play a Drug Enforcement Administration agent in Dopesick, Hulu’s forthcoming drama about the American opioid crisis, TVLine has learned.

Dawson’s character, Bridget Meyer, is described as a “tough” foot soldier in the fight to stop OxyContin abuse.

The eight-episode series is based on Beth Macy’s 2018 book of the same name and will depict several angles of the drug epidemic, from a mining community in Virginia to Big Pharma’s spoils in Manhattan.

Danny Strong (Empire) will write the adaptation, which will be directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man). Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale) is among the series’ executive producers.

Michael Keaton (Birdman) was one of Dopesick‘s first big castings; he’ll play Samuel Finnix, a old-school physician who finds himself wrapped in Big Pharma’s deadly secret. Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) will portray one of Finnix’s patients.

The cast also includes Philippa Soo (Broadway’s Hamilton) and Jake McDorman (The Right Stuff).

Dawson starred in USA Network’s Briarpatch before it was cancelled after one season. Her other TV gigs include Jane the Virgin, Luke Cage, The Defenders, Iron Fist and Jessica Jones. She’ll also reportedly bring to life the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated character Ahoska Tano sometime during The Mandalorian‘s upcoming Season 2.