Michael Keaton to Star in Dopesick Adaptation From Empire Co-Creator

Birdman‘s Michael Keaton is flocking to Hulu. The Academy Award nominee is set to executive-produce and star in Dopesick, a limited series based on the bestselling book of the same name by Beth Macy.

The eight-episode adaptation will be penned by Danny Strong (Empire, Game Change) and directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man). Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale) is an EP.

Dopesick is described as “an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with Opioid addiction” that will take viewers “from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of ‘one percenter’ Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.”

Keaton, meanwhile, is set to play Samuel Finnix, an old-school doctor who approaches his practice with kindness and compassion, but finds himself embroiled in Big Pharma’s deadly secret.

“I’m so thrilled to tell this story with a company as bold and as daring as Hulu,” Strong said in a statement. “The opioid crisis is one of the most important stories of our time and I’m honored to not only pay tribute to its victims but to shine a light on the heroes that fought back. Laws were broken and many lies were told. The system failed us and Dopesick is going to show everyone how it all happened.”

Keaton’s Dopesick role marks his first major TV gig in 13 years. He last starred in TNT’s Cold War-era miniseries The Company, which aired in 2007. More recent TV credits include episodes of 30 Rock and Documentary Now!

Dopesick is set to premiere in 2021.