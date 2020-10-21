COVID Drama The Second Wave From Good Fight EPs Ordered at Spectrum; Audra McDonald, Taylor Schilling Star

Audra McDonald (The Good Fight) and Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black) will endure a Second Wave of the coronavirus in a new drama for Spectrum.

The cable provider has ordered to series The Second Wave, from Good Wife/Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King, Deadline reports. The six-episode series “follows the lives of two neighbors, Rachel (McDonald, re-teaming with her Good Fight bosses the Kings) and Lily (Schilling), as they navigate life in quarantine in New York City,” according to the official logline. “When an unexpected, deadly second wave of the virus arrives, we follow these two women as they face unprecedented times while still juggling their careers, their loved ones… and possibly… the end of the world?” Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Onetime Good Wife guest star Steven Pasquale (most recently seen in Showtime’s The Comey Rule) will play Rachel’s husband, Dr. Zach, a CDC official “who is stuck between the medicine he knows and the politics thrust upon him.”

The series order comes just days after Spectrum cancelled its most high-profile original series, Bad Boys offshoot L.A.’s Finest, after two seasons. Upcoming originals include the UK drama Temple (starring Mark Strong and premiering Monday, Oct. 26) and limited series George & Tammy (starring Jessica Chastain as country music icon Tammy Wynette).

The Second Wave is the latest in a growing line of quarantined-themed series. It comes after the recent launches of NBC’s Connecting and Netflix’s Social Distance. Earlier this summer, Freeform aired the limited series Love in the Time of Corona, which was followed by the HBO special Coastal Elites.

In addition to CBS All Access’ The Good Fight (which was previously renewed for Season 5) and the aforementioned Second Wave, the Kings have on tap the Showtime limited series Your Honor (starring Bryan Cranston), which is set to premiere in December, and Season 2 of CBS’ Evil (return date TBD).

The Second Wave begins production next week, with the hopes of premiering later this year. In the meantime, hit the comments and tell us if you think you’ll be in the mood for yet another COVID-themed series.