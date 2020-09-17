Your Honor Trailer: It's Bryan Cranston vs. the Mob in Showtime Limited Series From Robert and Michelle King

RELATED STORIES Moonbase 8: Showtime's Fred Armisen Comedy Gets November Premiere Date

Bryan Cranston finds himself in a Walter White-caliber clusterfrak in the forthcoming Showtime limited series Your Honor, as evidenced by the first agita-inducing full-length trailer that Showtime dropped on Thursday (watch above).

The 10-episode thriller, from Good Wife and Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King, stars the Breaking Bad vet as a well-respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run. The twist? The victim is the son of a major crime boss (think Tony Soprano only more ruthless).

Michael Stuhlbarg (Boardwalk Empire) co-stars as the much-feared mafioso, with Hope Davis (For the People) playing his far scarier wife. The cast also includes Carmen Ejogo (True Detective), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of), Amy Landecker (Transparent), Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black).

Peter Moffat (The Night Of) serves as showrunner and executive producer of the project, which is slated to premiere on Showtime in December.