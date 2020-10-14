L.A.'s Finest Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are officially off-duty: Their Spectrum Originals cop drama L.A.’s Finest has been cancelled after two seasons, according to our sister site Deadline.

In the Bad Boys spinoff, Union reprises her role as Syd Barrett, who works as an LAPD detective alongside partner Nancy McKenna, played by Alba. The supporting cast includes Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) and Duane Martin (Real Husbands of Hollywood) as fellow detectives Ben Walker and Ben Baines, aka “The Bens,” Ryan McPartlin (Chuck) as Nancy’s husband Patrick and Ernie Hudson (Grace and Frankie) as Syd’s ex-cop father Joseph.

L.A.’s Finest began life as an NBC pilot, but didn’t get picked up for the 2018-19 TV season. Spectrum Originals stepped in and ordered it to series, and it premiered in May 2019 as an exclusive for Spectrum subscribers. Spectrum renewed it for a second season the following month, but its planned return this June was delayed as protests against police violence spread across the country. Season 2 eventually debuted in September, with all 13 episodes premiering at once.

Fox also aired the series this fall as a replacement for programming delayed by the global coronavirus pandemic. It made its Fox debut last month, with Season 1 episodes currently airing Mondays at 8/7c.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss seeing Syd and Nancy fight crime? Hit the comments and share your reaction to the cancellation.