L.A.'s Finest Season 2 Premiere Delayed at Last Minute, to Later in 2020

L.A.’s Finest have quietly been pulled from active duty, for the time being.

Season 2 of TV’s Bad Boys offshoot, which was supposed to premiere Monday with three episodes via Spectrum’s On Demand service, has been pushed to an as-yet-specified “later date in 2020,” TVLine has confirmed.

The news comes amidst weeks of nation- and worldwide protests against the officer-involved deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor — civil unrest that has been met by, in numerous instances, police violence that has in turn sparked calls for law enforcement reform.

Starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest Season 2 was greenlit in June 2019, just weeks after the procedural’s debut. Spectrum had already released a trailer (which you can watch below), as well as the following logline:

Syd (played by Gabrielle Union) mourns the sudden loss of a friend and struggles to find answers, while McKenna (Jessica Alba) must deal with the aftermath of Izzy’s kidnapping and the rift it has left in her marriage. But when a powerful crime wave in Koreatown threatens to destroy the community, Syd, McKenna and the team must find those responsible before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, it was announced last month that Fox had acquired Season 1 of L.A.’s Finest for a broadcast run, to air on Mondays this fall (where it will lead into the long-shelved tech thriller neXt).