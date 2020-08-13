L.A.'s Finest: Delayed Season 2 Gets September Premiere Date on Spectrum — All 13 Episodes Dropping Together

RELATED STORIES Fox Sets Filthy Rich and L.A.'s Finest Premiere Dates — Watch New Trailers

Two of L.A.’s Finest are returning for duty next month. Spectrum Originals is making the entire 13-episode second season of its Bad Boys offshoot available to watch On Demand beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9, TVLine has learned.

The new season was originally slated to bow in June, but it was pushed back in the wake of civil unrest sparked by police violence that led to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s deaths earlier this year.

So, what’s in store for Syd (Gabrielle Union) and Nancy (Jessica Alba) in Season 2? According to Spectrum’s official teaser, “Syd mourns the sudden loss of a friend and struggles to find answers, while McKenna must deal with the aftermath of Izzy’s kidnapping and the rift it has left in her marriage. But when a powerful crimewave in Koreatown threatens to destroy the community, Syd, McKenna and the team must find those responsible before it’s too late.”

L.A.’s Finest also stars Duane Martin (All of Us), Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Ryan McPartlin (Chuck), Sophie Reynolds (Big Hero 6: The Series) and Ernie Hudson (Oz).

In other recent L.A.’s Finest news, Fox announced that it will air the show’s first season — acquired from Sony Pictures Television back in May — beginning Monday, Sept. 21 at 8/7c. It will lead into the network’s soapy drama Filthy Rich (9 pm), which stars Sex and the City‘s Kim Cattrall as the matriarch of a wealthy Southern family that is rocked by its patriarch’s sudden death.

Hit PLAY on the new trailer above for a first look at Union and Alba back in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be binge-watching Season 2?