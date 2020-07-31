Fox Sets Filthy Rich and L.A.'s Finest Premiere Dates — Watch New Trailers

RELATED STORIES Fox's NEXT Gets October Premiere Date, Trailer About Murderous A.I.

A double dose of girl power is coming to Fox’s newly tweaked fall schedule.

The network announced Friday that Filthy Rich, its upcoming soapy drama starring Kim Cattrall, will premiere on Monday, Sept. 21 at 9/8c. It will follow the 8 pm broadcast-TV debut of L.A.’s Finest, the first season of which was acquired from Sony Pictures Television in May after it originally aired as a Spectrum Original.

Filthy Rich stars Cattrall (Sex and the City) as the matriarch of a mega-rich Southern family famous for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. When her husband (played by This Is Us‘ Gerald McRaney) dies in a plane crash, the family is stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

Per Fox’s initial Fall 2020 schedule, Filthy Rich was set for Tuesday nights before moving to Mondays. It’s been replaced on Tuesdays by the sci-fi drama NEXT, starring Mad Men alum John Slattery.

L.A.’s Finest, an offshoot of the Bad Boys film franchise, follows LAPD detectives Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union) and Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba) as they skirt the rules to take on Los Angeles’ most dangerous criminals. The drama’s second season was slated to bow on Spectrum On Demand back in June, but it has since been pushed back to an unspecified “later date” in 2020, given the civil unrest sparked by police violence that led to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s deaths earlier this year.

Watch new trailers for Filthy Rich (embedded above) and L.A.’s Finest (embedded below), then hit the comments with your thoughts.