The Good Fight Renewed for Season 5; Current Season 4 to Conclude Early With 'Absurd,' Unintentional Finale

CBS All Access has both lengthened and shortened The Good Fight.

The streamer on Thursday announced that it has renewed Robert and Michelle King’s legal satire for a fifth season, while also confirming that the current, coronavirus-addled fourth season will conclude on Thursday, May 28 with Episode 7. Season 4’s three remaining episodes — production of which was delayed due to the pandemic — will not be shot.

“It’s been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season,” acknowledged the Kings in a statement. “It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we’re thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we’re planning to tell. It’s like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Regarding the decision to scrap Season 4’s three remaining episodes, Julie McNamara, EVP of CBS All Access, explained, “While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic. Although it’s a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes.”

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Good Fight‘s pickup.