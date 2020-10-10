The Masked Singer: Fresh Clues About Popcorn, Snow Owls, Sun and More

What’s even better than a drone whipping Masked Singer clues at your head? TVLine’s weekly roundup of all of the Season 4 clues so far!

This week, the Group A Playoffs pitted Giraffe, Popcorn, Snow Owls and Sun against each other. Unlike last week’s episode, none of the competitors spontaneously decided they were done with the show; instead, after some very strong numbers (particularly Sun’s rendition of Kesha’s “Praying” and Snow Owls’ take on Meghan Trainor and John Legend’s “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”), Giraffe was chosen to go home.

When the dandy quadriped was unmasked, Giraffe was revealed as Beverly Hills, 90210 graduate Brian Austin Green. (Read his exit interview here.)

Ahead of Episode 4 on Wednesday (Fox, 8/7c), it’s time to revisit our handy collection of clues. Our mission is clear but the work is cut out for us: Identify the celebs beneath the costumes before they’re unmasked.