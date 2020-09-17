Raised by Wolves Renewed at HBO Max

HBO Max is extending its stay on Kepler 22-b, renewing Raised by Wolves for Season 2.

According to the streamer, Raised by Wolves has been its top-performing original series since the service’s May 27 launch, growing its audience by nearly 50 percent week over week. The sci-fi epic, which hails from creator Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) and counts filmmaker Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator, The Martian) among its EPs, dropped its sixth and seventh episodes on Thursday (watch sneak peek). Its Season 1 finale lands on Oct. 1.

“When I think of Raised by Wolves, I think of artistry — artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actor’s portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew,” HBO Max original content chief Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley’s hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they’ve seen in some time. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for Season 2.”

Added Scott, “Being a dyed-in-the-wool advertising man, I was knocked out by the extraordinary campaign done by HBO Max marketing, which conveyed the ambitious storyline in such a provocative and tactile manner, and deftly positioned our first season of Raised by Wolves as a ‘must watch’ show. It must have been a notable challenge to selectively plumb the riches in Aaron’s storylines. We were even happier that audiences have responded so enthusiastically. We are already deep into the ‘layers’ of Season 2, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination.”

Raised by Wolves is the latest “Max Original” to be renewed, following the Anna Kendrick rom-com Love Life, ballroom competition Legendary, Selena Gomez’s cooking show Selena + Chef and DC Universe transplant Doom Patrol. Also on tap are new seasons of Search Party (renewed for Season 4) and former Comedy Central series The Other Two and South Side (both picked up for Season 2).

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the Raised by Wolves pickup. Are you looking forward to another season?