The Other Two and South Side Exit Comedy Central for HBO Max

Comedy Central is shipping two well-received freshman comedies over to HBO Max.

The fledgling streamer announced Thursday that it has picked up The Other Two and South Side, which will now be “Max Originals.” Their first seasons, which aired on Comedy Central in 2019, will begin streaming on HBO Max in 2021. Their second seasons will follow and be exclusive to HBO Max.

The Other Two — which TVLine deemed one of 2019’s Best Comedies — hails from former SNL head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. It stars Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke as brother and sister Cary and Brooke, two struggling millennials who see an opportunity to turn their lives around when their 14-year-old brother Chase becomes a huge pop star overnight; Molly Shannon (SNL), Ken Marino (Black Monday) and Wanda Sykes (black-ish) co-star.

South Side, meanwhile, is an ensemble workplace comedy set in and around a rent-to-own store in a working-class Chicago neighborhood. The series was created by Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin and Sultan Salahuddin (Sherman’s Showcase) and stars Sultan Salahuddin, Kareme Young, Chandra Russell and Lil Rel Howery.

The decision to have The Other Two and South Side move to HBO Max comes as Comedy Central shifts its original programming strategy towards adult animation. The basic cable network has already ordered the Daria spinoff Jodie, as well as reboots of Beavis and Butt-Head and Ren & Stimpy.

“These ground-breaking and hilarious programs are cultural touchstones and we are excited about the diverse group of comedic voices they will bring to HBO Max. We know our audiences will want to watch again and again,” Michael Quigley, EVP Content Acquisitions at WarnerMedia, said in a statement. “We are strategically thinking of the fans first, and adding these exceptional series to our portfolio allows us to introduce these standout comedies to new viewers on HBO Max.”

Added Keyes Hill-Edgar, COO of ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Brands, “Comedy Central Productions’ deal with HBO Max is emblematic of our studio production strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively working with third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms. As we shift our strategy and double down on adult animation, topical shows and scripted movies – we are excited to supercharge our studio sales business and continue these great series with HBO Max.”

Will you follow The Other Two and South Side over to HBO Max?