Daria Spinoff, Starring Tracee Ellis Ross as Jodie, Lands at Comedy Central

One of Daria Morgendorffer’s classmates is relocating from Lawndale to… well, somewhere a lot closer to South Park.
Jodie, the previously announced spinoff about a grown-up version of iconic Daria character Jodie Landon, will air on Comedy Central, TVLine has learned. The spinoff picks up with Jodie (voiced by black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross, who will also executive-produce) “graduating from college and entering a complicated world.”
Per a statement from MTV Studios, “What Daria did for showing how inane high school was for Gen X, Jodie will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of a first job for a new generation. The series will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more. With themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked sense of humor, Jodie will shine a light on the personal and professional issues young Black women face today.”
The spinoff hails from Insecure writer/co-producer Grace Edwards, who also contributed to female-led shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Inside Amy Schumer.
Daria, itself a spinoff of Beavis and Butt-Head originally aired on MTV from 1997 to 2000. Do you plan on watching Jodie? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.