Daria Spinoff, Starring Tracee Ellis Ross as Jodie, Lands at Comedy Central

RELATED STORIES Your Guide to TV's 100+ Reboots and Revivals: Last Man Standing, Charmed, Daria, Murphy Brown, Clarissa and More

Your Guide to TV's 100+ Reboots and Revivals: Last Man Standing, Charmed, Daria, Murphy Brown, Clarissa and More The Hills Finale Foreshadows the End of Brody and Kaitlynn's 'Marriage'

One of Daria Morgendorffer’s classmates is relocating from Lawndale to… well, somewhere a lot closer to South Park.

Jodie, the previously announced spinoff about a grown-up version of iconic Daria character Jodie Landon, will air on Comedy Central, TVLine has learned. The spinoff picks up with Jodie (voiced by black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross, who will also executive-produce) “graduating from college and entering a complicated world.”

Per a statement from MTV Studios, “What Daria did for showing how inane high school was for Gen X, Jodie will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of a first job for a new generation. The series will satirize workplace culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and more. With themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked sense of humor, Jodie will shine a light on the personal and professional issues young Black women face today.”

The spinoff hails from Insecure writer/co-producer Grace Edwards, who also contributed to female-led shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Inside Amy Schumer.

Daria, itself a spinoff of Beavis and Butt-Head originally aired on MTV from 1997 to 2000. Do you plan on watching Jodie? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.