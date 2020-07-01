Beavis and Butt-Head Revival Ordered For 2 Seasons at Comedy Central

RELATED STORIES Daria Spinoff, Starring Tracee Ellis Ross as Jodie, Lands at Comedy Central

Two of television’s most iconic couch potatoes are ready to be harvested once again. Comedy Central has ordered two seasons of a “reimagined” Beavis and Butt-Head series, TVLine has learned.

Creator Mike Judge will return to write and produce the series, as well as provide the voices of both Beavis and Butt-Head. According to Comedy Central, this updated iteration finds the duo “entering a whole new Gen Z world,” where they will continue to tackle social issues, media trends and more. The new series will have “meta themes relatable to both new and old fans — Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.” As part of Judge’s deal with Comedy Central, he will also help the network develop potential spinoffs and other new series.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central,” says Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment and Youth Brands for ViacomCBS, says in statement “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

Adds Judge, “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” said Judge.

This marks the second time Beavis and Butt-Head has attempted a re-enter the zeitgeist. MTV hosted a 22-episode revival in 2011, which opened to big numbers but failed to maintain an audience. The original series aired from 1993 to 1997.

Comedy Central recently gave a series order to Jodie, a spinoff of MTV’s Daria starring Tracee Ellis Ross in the title role. The animated series will pick up with Jodie “graduating from college and entering a complicated world.” Coincidentally (or not), Daria was actually a spinoff of the original Beavis and Butt-Head.

Are you ready to make some room on your couch for Beavis and Butt-Head? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.