TVLine Items: Bachelorette Star Joins Extra, Selena + Chef Renewed and More

Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay is taking on an Extra gig as a correspondent for the syndicated news magazine’s upcoming season, the show’s site announced on Thursday.

Lindsay — who headlined Season 13 of The Bachelorette — has been serving as a special correspondent for the program since 2019. She will be based out of Los Angeles alongside host Billy Bush and correspondent Jennifer Lahmers.

Extra returns for Season 27 on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

* HBO Max has renewed the Selena Gomez-fronted cooking show Selena + Chef for Season 2.

* Martin Lawrence (Martin) and Snoop Dogg (Utopia Falls) will star in the potential political drama Game as lifelong best friends who are running a high-stakes game of personal favors and political intrigue in Washington, D.C., our sister site Deadline reports. The project, developed from a story by Patrick Aison (Treadstone), Lawrence and Snoop Dogg, is produced by CBS TV Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer TV, but does not yet have an outlet attached.

* Steve Harvey’s daily talk show Steve on Watch has been renewed for Season 2 by Facebook Watch, our sister site Variety reports.

* Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon) will star in the Netflix dramedy Maid, from executive producers John Wells and Margot Robbie, per Deadline. Based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, the series is about “a single mother (Qualley) who turns to housekeeping to — barely — make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy.”

* HBO is developing a series adaptation of the Michael Crichton sci-fi novel Sphere, with Westworld executive producer Denise Thé set to serve as writer and showrunner. The plot centers on a group of scientists who dive a thousand feet into the ocean and face “the surreal, beautiful, and deadly mysteries of the universe, only to find the people closest to us may prove to be the most alien.”

* This Friday’s Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO, 10/9c) will return to the studio under COVID-19 guidelines; Maher will interview guests — including jazz musician Wynton Marsalis and former Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy — via video with no studio audience.

