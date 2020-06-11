Love Life Renewed at HBO Max, Will Focus on 'Whole New Story' in Season 2

Darby Carter’s journey has come to an end, but Love Life has only just begun.

HBO Max has renewed the romantic anthology for a second season that will focus on a “whole new love story in New York City,” it was announced Thursday. The renewal comes just hours after the last four Season 1 episodes dropped on the fledgling streaming service, which launched on May 27.

According to HBO Max, Season 2 will center on a new character’s journey, “one which explores what happens when you’ve lived your whole life knowing who your soulmate is, only to find out years into a marriage that it’s not the right fit at all.” The new season will feature several characters from Season 1, as well as Anna Kendrick’s Darby, who will “appear occasionally.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“It’s been a labor of love working with everyone on Love Life and all who helped shaped Darby and brought her story to life,” Kendrick said in a statement. “I am excited to be able to collaborate again with the team on a new character and

their journey.”

Added executive producer Paul Feig, “We were thrilled to be the first scripted series to debut on HBO Max and now we’re doubly thrilled to be their first second season pickup. Our partnership with the entire team at the network has been wonderful and we can’t wait to dive in for more. We’re loving life at HBO Max!”

Hailing from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a Relationship), Season 1 of Love Life focused on the aforementioned Darby. In the finale, Darby, now an overextended gallery owner and co-parent to Theo, finally met her “person,” a charming British gent by the name of Grant, at her friend Sara’s wedding.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Love Life‘s renewal. Are you looking forward to another season? And what did you think of Season 1 overall?