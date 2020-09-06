Power Boss Heavily Hints at [Spoiler]'s Return in Spinoff Book II: Ghost

Warning: This post contains a major spoiler from the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost.

Tasha’s Hail Mary attempt to avoid a prison sentence in Sunday’s premiere of the Power spinoff is likely to have one hell of a consequence, in the form of the return of certain volatile criminal whose name rhymes with “Shmommy Shmegan.”

While on trial for murder, Tasha claimed her innocence, then was pressed to give the name of the gunman who shot and killed her husband, James “Ghost” St. Patrick. Unwilling to implicate the actual shooter — her teenage son, Tariq — Tasha told the court that her husband’s former business partner, Tommy Egan, was the person who’d done the deed. (Click here to read a full recap of the premiere.)

In a recent interview, Power Book II: Ghost boss Courtney Kemp told TVLine that the move “is not premeditated. She knows that Tariq wants her to say his own name… and she can’t. She can’t bring herself to do it, so she says it’s Tommy.”

Kemp pointed out that Tasha and Tariq had planned to pin the blame on Ghost’s dead nemesis, Dre, but that Saxe had ruled him out as a suspect earlier in the episode. “Dre has been taken away from her as a scapegoat. Who does she have left?,” the executive producer said. “So she says ‘Tommy.'”

Tommy, played by Joseph Sikora in the original series, was last seen leaving New York for California. A spinoff starring Sikora, titled Power Book IV: Force, will follow the character as he puts the Big Apple behind him and starts a new life.

At this point, it’s important for you to know that earlier in TVLine’s conversation with Kemp, she told TVLine that, “By the end of the season, you are going to see a very familiar face.” And when the subject of Tasha’s big announcement came up, Kemp grinned.

“Remember how I said a familiar face would show up at some point?” she said airily. “I don’t know: If somebody said in court that I did something that I didn’t do, I might feel compelled to show up, maybe, and talk to them about it?”