American Horror Story Drops Season 10 Clue as Production Eyes October Start

Ryan Murphy is giving American Horror Story fans a new clue to chew on.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the FX drama’s co-creator revealed that Season 10 production is slated to start in October, while offering up the visual teaser of very pointy teeth.

“Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch,” Murphy captioned the photo. “Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew. And yes this is a clue.”

Previously, Murphy shared as a clue a photo of an empty beach beneath a colorful sky — not particularly surprising, as we already knew that Season 10 would take place by the shore, potentially involving an otherworldly being climbing up from the sea. (That also explains Murphy’s teaser that filming Season 10 would be a “weather-dependent” situation.)

FX already announced that Season 10 wouldn’t premiere until 2021, even if pandemic-paused television productions resume filming earlier than expected.

On the Season 10 casting front, not only is Macaulay Culkin joining the AHS family, but we’ll also get to spend more time with franchise vets Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

A spinoff of American Horror Story, titled American Horror Stories, has also been ordered, though it will air as an FX on Hulu original.

What do you make of Murphy’s latest teaser? Hit the comments below!