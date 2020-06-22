American Horror Story Spinoff and Y: The Last Man Are Moving to FX on Hulu

RELATED STORIES American Horror Story Season 10 Delayed Until 2021 — How Might That Affect Its 'Weather-Dependent' Story?

If you’re looking to check out some American Horror Stories, you’ll need to consult the Hulu library.

The streaming service announced on Monday that the upcoming American Horror Story spinoff is now considered an FX on Hulu original, as opposed to its parent series, which has aired all nine of its previous seasons on FX. (A tenth season of AHS, which is presumably beach-themed, is also in the works for an eventual premiere on FX.)

As previously reported, the spinoff — which does not yet have a premiere date — is described as “a weekly anthology series from Ryan Murphy and will feature a different horror story each episode.”

It was also announced that the long-gestating adaptation of Y: The Last Man is also going to be an FX on Hulu original. “Y: The Last Man, based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all but one cisgender male, Yorick Brown, and his pet monkey,” reads the show’s official description. “The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.”

The cast of Y: The Last Man includes Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

Which of these FX on Hulu series will you check out? And are any of you non-Hulu subscribers annoyed by the change? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.