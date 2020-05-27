American Horror Story Season 10's Latest 'Clue' Is a Real Beach

RELATED STORIES American Horror Stories: Anthology Spinoff Series Officially Ordered at FX

Now this is what a beach is supposed to look like during a pandemic.

American Horror Story mastermind Ryan Murphy decided to have a little fun with eager fans on Wednesday, posting another “clue” about the FX anthology’s upcoming 10th season to Instagram. And we put that in quotation marks because it’s literally the only thing Murphy said about the picture: “American Horror Story. Clue.”

The image Murphy shared is an empty beach beneath a colorful sky. None of this is particularly surprising, as we already knew that Season 10 would take place by the shore, potentially involving an otherworldly being climbing up from the sea. But could there be something hidden in the picture that we’re missing? Might the overturned fences and bare house frame indicate that the beach recently experienced — or is about to experience — a bout of nasty weather?

As always, it’s up to the fans to put their detective hats on and figure out if this new “clue” means anything. In the meantime, here’s what we do know about the milestone season: First, FX recently confirmed that Season 10 won’t premiere until 2021, even if television productions resume filming earlier than expected.

We also know that the cast is stacked. Not only is Macaulay Culkin joining the AHS family, but we’re also getting to spend more time with Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. (We might even get to see our old pal Rubber Man again.)

Your thoughts on Murphy’s latest clue? Drop ’em in a comment below.