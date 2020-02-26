American Horror Story Season 10 Cast: Macaulay Culkin Joins Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and More — Watch Video

Some big names are returning to American Horror Story for its upcoming tenth chapter, and fans will be screaming.

Series creator Ryan Murphy on Wednesday announced the full cast list for his FX drama’s milestone season, which welcomes back Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, two former Horror Story mainstays that have been M.I.A. as of late. Additionally, Macaulay Culkin is joining the AHS universe for the first time.

Paulson’s involvement in Season 10 was actually a foregone conclusion, following Paulson’s confirmation during a recent Television Critics Association panel: “I did ask Ryan [Murphy] if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said, ‘Yes, you could say.’ So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story.”

Other Season 10 cast members include Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Though we still don’t know know the theme of Season 10, it’s possible that a few clues can be mined from this teaser video — a gloomy beach scene set to the tune of Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night.”

Hit PLAY on the videos below for a taste of what AHS may have in store for us in Season 10, then drop a comment with your theories below.