American Horror Story Season 10 Delayed Until 2021 — How Might That Affect Its 'Weather-Dependent' Story?

If you think 2020 feels like a horror story, just wait until 2021. FX on Tuesday confirmed that the upcoming 10th season of American Horror Story is being held until next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This news doesn’t come as a complete shock, considering there’s no clear plan for how (or when) television productions can safely resume filming in a post-coronavirus world, but it’s interesting when you recall Ryan Murphy’s recent comments about the horror anthology’s milestone season.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” Murphy told The Wrap earlier this month. “It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

Given the show’s push to 2021, it sounds like Murphy is sticking with his “weather-dependent” theme for Season 10, though it really is too soon to confirm anything. (And isn’t the joy of wild speculation part of what being a Horror Story fan is all about?)

Though an official title/theme was never revealed, we know that Season 10 was going to take place at or near a beach. We also know that the all-star cast included Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and AHS newcomer Macaulay Culkin. Murphy even suggested on Instagram that the show’s iconic Rubber Man suit could make an appearance.

In other news, FX has given a series order to American Horror Stories, a spinoff series in which each episode tells a self-contained story.

Your hopes for American Horror Story Season 10? Drop ’em in a comment below.