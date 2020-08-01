The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Aug. 2

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in August — Plus: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Peacock

What's New on Netflix in August — Plus: Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Peacock TV Streaming Service Guide: Disney+, Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and 65+ Other Options

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 25 premieres (including a Fugitive reboot, an all-star edition of Big Brother and the animated Star Trek offshoot Lower Decks), 10 finales (including Doom Patrol and the last episode of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark) and myriad specials (including a CBS News tribute to late civil rights leader John Lewis).

SUNDAY, AUG. 2

3 am Connected docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

1 pm Space Launch Live: Splashdown special (Discovery, Science Channel)

8 pm Fridge Wars (CA) series premiere (The CW)

8 pm The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 premiere (Bravo)

9 pm Britannia basic cable premiere (Epix)

9 pm Taskmaster (UK) series premiere (The CW)

9 pm Worst Cooks in America Season 20 finale (Food Network)

10 pm I’ll Be Gone in the Dark docuseries finale (HBO)

10 pm Outcry docuseries finale (Showtime)

10 pm Tournament of Laughs Season 1 finale (TBS)

MONDAY, AUG. 3

3 am The Fugitive reboot premiere (Quibi)

3 am Immigration Nation docuseries premiere (Netflix)

3 am Sex Next Door series premiere (Quibi)

9 am Stargirl Season 1 finale, Part 1 of 2 (DC Universe)

8 pm GLAAD Media Awards (Logo)

TUESDAY, AUG. 4

3 am Bad Ideas With Adam Devine Season 1 finale (Quibi)

9 pm American Chopper: The Last Ride special (Discovery)

9 pm The Swamp documentary premiere (HBO)

10 pm John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero special (CBS)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5

3 am Anelka: Misunderstood documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am World’s Most Wanted docuseries premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Catfish: The TV Show Season 9 premiere (MTV)

9 pm Big Brother Season 22 premiere (CBS)

9 pm Coroner (CA) series premiere (The CW)

THURSDAY, AUG. 6

3 am Am American Pickle movie premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Carl Weber’s The Family Business midseason finale (BET+)

3 am Doom Patrol Season 2 finale (HBO Max)

3 am Esme & Roy Season 2B premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

3 am Hitmen (UK) series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo Season 1 finale (HBO Max)

3 am On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries documentary premiere (HBO Max)

3 am The Rain final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Star Trek: Lower Decks series premiere (CBS All Access)

FRIDAY, AUG. 7

3 am Disney Family Sundays series finale (Disney+)

3 am Howard documentary premiere (Disney+)

3 am The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids in Space special (Netflix)

3 am Nailed It! Mexico Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Selling Sunset Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Work It movie premiere (Netflix)

9 pm Being Reuben (UK) docuseries premiere (The CW)

11 pm The Sims Spark’d Season 1 finale (TBS)

SATURDAY, AUG. 8

8 pm PGA Championship (CBS)

For the latest renewal/cancellation status on your favorite shows, visit our Cable, Streaming and Broadcast-TV renewal scorecards.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.