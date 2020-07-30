Big Brother All-Stars Cast to Be Revealed on Live Season Premiere

RELATED STORIES Big Brother All-Stars Edition Sets August Premiere, Live Move-In Show

Big Brother‘s latest season hasn’t even begun, but there’s already a major twist.

In a departure from previous seasons, the long-running summer staple will announce its Season 22 cast live on the premiere, rather than revealing the houseguests days in advance per tradition. The announcement was made Thursday in a post on Big Brother‘s social media accounts.

Though it’s not yet clear how many houseguests will live in the BB house this summer, we do know Season 22 will serve as the show’s second all-stars edition, following Big Brother 7 in 2006. According to CBS, the cast will include “winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game.”

One Big Brother veteran who won’t be back for the newest cycle is two-time runner-up Paul Abrahamian, who shared in a Twitter post earlier this month that the show’s “hefty amount of emotional and mental stress” has made him wary of “going from one stressful quarantine to another.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, houseguests will be tested on a weekly basis once the season begins, and they will have no contact with any crew members. The live eviction shows will also forgo a studio audience. The season’s two-hour launch airs Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9/8c, followed by thrice weekly episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

