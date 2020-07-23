Big Brother All-Stars Edition Sets August Premiere, Live Move-In Show

A freshly Lysol’d Big Brother house will open its doors to past winners, fan-favorites and “some of the best to never win the game” this August.

The long-running summertime hit will kick off its second all-stars edition with the first-ever live move-in event on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9/8c. Following the premiere, episodes will air thrice weekly, on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (at 8 pm).

Houseguests will be revealed at a later date.

For Season 22, CBS has put in place a COVID-19 compliance officer to protect the “welfare of everyone involved” and make sure that the cast and crew adhere to specific health and safety protocols. On screen, the biggest notable difference will be Thursday’s live show, which will forgo a studio audience. Big Brother All-Stars: 16 Returning Houseguests We Want Back

Ahead of the premiere, BB22 houseguests will be placed in quarantine and tested several times prior to entering the house. Once inside, they will be tested on a weekly basis and have no contact with any crew members.

Staff and crew members will also be tested on a regular basis. Personal protective equipment (i.e. masks) will be required, and the crew will work in pods to ensure social distancing.

Big Brother isn’t the only CBS reality show moving full-speed ahead despite the pandemic. Season 2 of Love Island, which will take place at a Las Vegas hotel rather than the usual tropical island setting, has reportedly begun preproduction and is slated to start airing by the end of the summer. (Conversely, Survivor has been removed from the network’s fall line-up and is not expected back before 2021.)

Are you looking forward to Big Brother‘s second all-stars cycle?