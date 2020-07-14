S.W.A.T. Moves Up to Fall, Survivor Bumped as CBS Shakes Up Schedule

RELATED STORIES CBS Fall Schedule Banks on 20 Returning Favorites; Clarice and S.W.A.T. on Hold for Midseason

The tribe has spoken, and the S.W.A.T. team is moving up: S.W.A.T. will now return for Season 4 this fall on CBS as Survivor is delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Survivor was slated to return this fall, but production on the new season still hasn’t begun yet. Producers “are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production on its next edition, with health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved,” CBS said in a statement.

The Amazing Race will now lead off CBS’ Wednesday night lineup at 8/7c (moving up from 9 pm), with SEAL Team returning for Season 4 at 9 pm (moving up from 10 pm). Season 4 of S.W.A.T., once set to air at midseason, will now air Wednesdays at 10 pm. (No specific premiere dates have been announced yet for the fall.)

CBS rolled out its fall lineup back in May, with an ambitious 20 returning shows expected to return. But the coronavirus pandemic has only worsened in the U.S., with cases rising rapidly in Los Angeles, where many TV shows film. The Eye network also has two new shows set to debut this fall: comedy B Positive, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford; and drama reboot The Equalizer, with Queen Latifah taking over the title role.