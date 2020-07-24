Quibi's Fugitive Goes on the Run From Kiefer Sutherland in Explosive Trailer

RELATED STORIES Darren Criss Breaks Down Royalties' 'Wild West' Journey to Quibi, Teases 'Endless Playground' of Season 2 Ideas

Quibi is dropping literal and metaphorical bombs in its latest trailer for The Fugitive.

A series adaptation of the 1993 action flick starring Harrison Ford, Quibi’s Fugitive follows Mike Ferro (Narcos‘ Boyd Holbrook), a man who is framed for orchestrating a Los Angeles subway bombing just as he’s celebrating six months since he was released from prison for a different crime.

24 vet Kiefer Sutherland co-stars as Counter Terrorism Bureau agent Clay Bryce, who is relentless in his pursuit of Mike. And if it weren’t bad enough that Mike is clearly visible on the subway station’s security cameras just before the bombing, he immediately becomes the prime suspect when journalist Pritti Patel (The Good Place‘s Tiya Sircar) prematurely reports that Mike was behind the attack.

The Fugitive‘s cast also includes Natalie Martinez (Kingdom), Brian Geraghty (Chicago P.D.), Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time), Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Daniel David Stewart (Catch-22) and Keilani Arellanes (Euphoria). Scorpion creator Nick Santora serves as executive producer and writer.

The drama’s first season will span 14 episodes, debuting on Monday, Aug. 3. New chapters will then roll out every weekday through Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Check out The Fugitive‘s full-length promo above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be watching!