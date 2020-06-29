TVLine Items: Britannia's New Home, Vagrant Queen Cancelled and More

Epix will serve as the new Stateside home for the UK fantasy drama Britannia, rerunning Season 1 on Sunday, Aug. 2, before premiering Season 2 on Sunday, Oct. 4. Epix — which grabbed the Britannia baton from Amazon — will also be the exclusive U.S. home for Season 3, now in production.

Set in 43 A.D., the drama follows “the reluctant rise to power of Kerra (played by Kelly Reilly), daughter of the King of Cantii (Ian McDiarmid), and her arch-rival Queen Atedia (Zoë Wanamaker), who are forced to put their differences aside when the Romans invade Britannia,” per the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, rogue Druid Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas), the only one who foresaw the Roman invasion, finds an unlikely ally in a 12-year-old Cantii girl, Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox), in his quest to defeat Rome. The Romans are led by General Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey), who is determined to succeed where Julius Caesar failed and conquer this mythical land at the far edge of the Roman Empire, Britannia.”

* Syfy has cancelled the comic book-based Vagrant Queen after one season, series creator Jem Garrard announced on Twitter.

* Corporate Season 3 will premiere Wednesday, July 22 on Comedy Central. Watch a teaser here.

* HBO Max has acquired the streaming rights to OWN’s David Makes Man, the Peabody Award-winning drama created by Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney. Season 1 will be available Thursday, July 16.

* Hulu will stream Jamie Oliver’s Channel 4 lockdown cooking show Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On, beginning Monday, July 27, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Greatness Code, a docuseries following seven legendary athletes as they examine the pivotal moments that defined their sports careers. All seven episodes will drop Friday, July 10; watch the promo below:

