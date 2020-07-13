Bold and the Beautiful's Back: CBS Announces Return Date for All-New Episodes (Hint: It's Very Soon)

RELATED STORIES Cancellation Poll Results: The 10 Cuts You Found Most Painful, Ranked

The Bold and the Beautiful, which was the first scripted series to resume production on U.S. soil following Hollywood’s months-long coronavirus shutdown, will be back on the air with new episodes very soon.

CBS announced early Monday that the half-hour soap will return with all-new episodes beginning Monday, July 20.

According to the network, two of the first five episodes back (the installments airing Tuesday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 22) were actually shot pre-shutdown, while the episodes airing Monday, July 20, Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24 represent the first episodes shot post-shutdown (which is when the new industry-mandated safety protocols kicked in).

B&B resumed production on June 17 following a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Days later, the soap temporarily shut down again as a result of a hiccup with its daily COVID-19 testing.) Fellow CBS sudster The Young and the Restless, which was initially slated to get back to work on July 6, is now set to resume shooting on July 13. ABC’s General Hospital is slated to get back to work on July 20, while NBC’s Days of Our Lives — which had been shooting eight months in advance and, therefore, never in any real danger of running out of new episodes — is targeting early September to get back to work.

Current B&B loyalists fans can scroll down to read mild spoilers from those first five new installments.

Monday, July 20: Katie (Heather Tom) fills in Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) on how Quinn (Rena Sofer) sabotaged Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) reunion party. Then, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Carter discuss her whirlwind romance with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), how he was exposed for his manipulations and lies at their wedding, and how Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) were able to overcome everything and reunite. Finally, Zoe and Carter learn about Sally’s (Courtney Hope) illness and what Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) did when they found out. (This episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production.)

Tuesday, July 21: Wyatt walks into the beach house and is dismayed by what he sees. Meanwhile, Bill (Don Diamont) tells Katie he will accept any consequence from his actions, except losing Katie and their family. Also, Sally and Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) haul the unconscious Flo to Sally’s apartment where they tie her to the radiator. When Flo realizes she has been kidnapped, she is appalled by Sally’s actions. (This episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production.)

Wednesday, July 22: Dr. Escobar and Flo are shocked by Sally’s pregnancy plan and plead with her not to proceed. Also, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) heads out on her motorcycle for some quality “me” time and is involved in an accident. (This episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production.)

Thursday, July 23: Bill is shocked when he realizes he hit Steffy with his car while she was out riding her motorcycle. He frantically calls 9-1-1, and Steffy is rushed to the ER. Also, Flo prays her secret message gets through to Wyatt, and as Sally starts seducing Wyatt, he finally sees the message from Flo. (This marks Tanner Novlan’s first episode as Steffy’s doctor, John “Finn” Finnegan.)

Friday, July 24: Wyatt demands Sally tell him where Flo is and begins to search for her. Meanwhile, Bill is with Steffy in her hospital room, guilt-ridden and apologetic. He calls Ridge to let him know Steffy was in an accident. Brooke and Ridge rush to the hospital, fighting back emotions when they see her.