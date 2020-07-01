Young & Restless: CBS Soap's Return to Production (Slightly) Delayed

RELATED STORIES The Bold and the Beautiful Pauses Production After One Day Back at Work to Expand Coronavirus Testing

As California reels from an alarming surge in coronavirus cases, The Young and The Restless has pushed back its production restart date, TVLine has learned. The CBS soap — which was initially slated to get back to work on July 6 — is now set to resume shooting one week later, on July 13.

An insider cautions that the situation is fluid and the July 13 date could change.

CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful resumed production on June 17, making it the first scripted series on U.S. soil to get back up and running following Hollywood’s three-month, coronavirus-imposed shutdown. That said, B&B temporarily pressed pause on its return, after it got waylaid by too many false positives and had to contract a new testing company. Both B&B and Y&R ran out of new episodes in April, and have since been filling the void with theme weeks of reruns.

ABC’s General Hospital, meanwhile, is poised to resume production in mid-July. NBC’s Days of Our Lives, which has enough original episodes banked to last into fall, is said to be finalizing a timetable for returning to work.

Last month L.A. County issued its “Reopening Protocol for Music, Television and Film Production,” laying out policies designed to protect employee health and measures to ensure physical distancing. Among the new safety measures: All cast and crew are required to wear cloth face coverings whenever they are in contact with others, unless — as in the case with actors — the production activity does not allow for the wearing of a face covering.