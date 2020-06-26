General Hospital Planning to Resume Production on New Episodes in July

RELATED STORIES S.H.I.E.L.D. Recap: Gaining Insight -- Plus, What's Wrong With [Spoiler]?!

S.H.I.E.L.D. Recap: Gaining Insight -- Plus, What's Wrong With [Spoiler]?! Little Fires Everywhere's Jade Pettyjohn Joins Cast of ABC Drama Big Sky

General Hospital is preparing to reopen its doors. TVLine has learned that the daytime soap is targeting mid-July to resume production on its current season, which paused earlier this year as part of an industry-wide shutdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

An exact date is not yet certain, and it’s possible that the plan could change pending new developments with the virus. The ABC sudser aired its last fresh, pre-shutdown episode on May 21.

CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful resumed production on June 17, making it the first scripted series on U.S. soil to get back up and running following Hollywood’s three-month, coronavirus-imposed shutdown. (That said, B&B quickly pressed pause on it all, after they got waylaid by too many false positives and had to contract a new testing company.) CBS sister soap The Young and the Restless is on track for a July 6 return-to-work, our sister site Deadline reported. (Both B&B and Y&R ran out of new episodes in April, and have since been filling the void with theme weeks of reruns.)

NBC’s Days of Our Lives, meanwhile, has enough original episodes banked to last well until fall.

Earlier this month L.A. County issued its “Reopening Protocol for Music, Television and Film Production,” laying out policies designed to protect employee health and measures to ensure physical distancing. Among the new safety measures: All cast and crew are required to wear cloth face coverings whenever they are in contact with others, unless — as in the case with actors — the production activity does not allow for the wearing of a face covering.

Your thoughts on General Hospital potentially resuming production next month? Drop ’em in a comment below.