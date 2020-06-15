Bold and the Beautiful Is First U.S. Series to Resume Production Following Three-Month COVID-19 Hiatus

RELATED STORIES 2021 Oscars Delayed Two Months, to Late April -- Eligibility Period Extended Through February

The Bold and the Beautiful will resume physical production this Wednesday (June 17), TVLine has confirmed. The CBS soap will be the first scripted series on U.S. soil to get back up and running following Hollywood’s three-month, coronavirus-imposed shutdown.

“The health and safety of our cast and crew are of foremost importance to us,” a B&B rep tells TVLine. “We will be following all protocols set forth by the State, City, Television City, and the various guilds.”

It remains unclear when exactly new episodes of B&B will resume airing on CBS, but sources say it could be as early as July.

Last week, L.A. County issued its “Reopening Protocol for Music, Television and Film Production,” laying out policies designed to protect employee health and measures to ensure physical distancing. Among the new safety measures: All cast and crew are required to wear cloth face coverings whenever they are in contact with others, unless — as in the case with actors — the production activity does not allow for the wearing of a face covering.

Due to the COVID-19 production shutdown, both B&B and fellow CBS sudser Y&R ran out of new episodes in April. CBS has been filling the void with theme weeks of reruns from both shows.

Last month, CBS officially confirmed that B&B had been renewed for two more years, through the 2021-22 TV season.