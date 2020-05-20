The Bold and the Beautiful's Two-Season Renewal Official at CBS

CBS is now confirming what we told you in January: The Bold and the Beautiful has been renewed for two more years, meaning it will be on the air through the 2021-2022 television season.

The Eye network announced the show’s big news Wednesday.

“For over three decades, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup,” Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president, current programs, CBS Entertainment said via statement. “The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B‘s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families.”

Bell added, also via statement: “I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of The Bold and the Beautiful. We are grateful to Amy Reisenbach and everyone at CBS for their incredible commitment to the series. Of course, many thanks to our loyal fans who motivate us every day with their unending passion and enthusiasm.”

Near the start of 2020, CBS extended the life of B&B‘s sister soap, The Young and the Restless, through the 2023-24 TV season. That renewal took place around the same time that rival network NBC renewed its sole remaining sudser, Days of Our Lives, for Season 56.

Thanks to the COVID-19 production shutdown, both B&B and Y&R ran out of new episodes in April. CBS is filling the void with theme weeks of reruns from both shows.

Are you excited about B&B‘s renewal? Hit the comments with your thoughts!