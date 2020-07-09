Bold & Beautiful Recast: Delon de Metz Is the New [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES Days of Our Lives: Kristian Alfonso Quits NBC Soap After 37 Years

A member of the Forrester family is headed back to town — and with a brand new look.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Delon de Metz (Zoo) is joining the cast of CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful as the new Zende Forrester Dominguez. The character, who is the adopted son of Kristen Forrester and Tony Dominguez, was previously played by Daytime Emmy winner Rome Flynn from 2015-2017. Daniel E. Smith originated the role in 2001 before exiting the following year.

In other B&B casting news, Tanner Novlan — arguably best known as the dude from the Liberty Mutual commercials — has been tapped to play the new role of Dr. John ‘Finn’ Finnegan, a love interest for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

First airdates for de Metz and Novlan have not been set.

As previously reported, B&B last month became the first scripted series to resume production on U.S. soil following Hollywood’s months-long coronavirus-imposed shutdown. B&B and its sister soap Young and the Restless (the latter of which is slated to resume production next week) ran out of fresh episodes in May; both shows have since been filling the void with theme weeks of reruns.

CBS has yet to announce when B&B will be back on the air with original episodes, but sources say it could be as early as later this month.