The Bold and the Beautiful Pauses Production After One Day Back at Work to Expand Coronavirus Testing

The first U.S. TV show to resume production after the industry-wide coronavirus shutdown is hitting pause again.

The Bold and the Beautiful has stopped production after just one day back at work to expand its coronavirus testing, according to our sister site Variety. The CBS daytime soap now aims to return to shooting next Tuesday, June 23.

“We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed,” producers Bell-Phillip Television said in a statement. “Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of The Bold and the Beautiful. B&B filmed with cast and crew today, and it was a successful first day back at work.”

The soap was the first scripted series to get back to work here in the U.S. following a three-month shutdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed nearly 120,000 American lives so far. “The health and safety of our cast and crew are of foremost importance to us,” a B&B rep told TVLine at the time. “We will be following all protocols set forth by the State, City, Television City, and the various guilds.”

Before the pause, new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful were expected to start airing on CBS next month. The long-running soap ran out of new episodes in April and has been running reruns ever since. CBS renewed the series in May for two more years, through the 2021-22 TV season.