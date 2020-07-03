RELATED STORIES 'General Hospital' Planning to Resume Production on New Episodes in July

Days of Our Lives is the last of the daytime soaps reportedly set to resume production, having hit pause earlier this year as part of an industry-wide shutdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

According to our sister site Deadline, the cast was informed on Thursday that the series is on track to restart production on Tuesday, Sept. 1. (TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.)

CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful already resumed production on June 17, making it the first scripted series on U.S. soil to get back up and running following Hollywood’s months-long shutdown. (That said, B&B temporarily pressed pause on its return, after it got waylaid by too many false positives in testing its cast and crew and had to contract a new COVID-19 testing company.) Fellow CBS sudster The Young and the Restless, which was initially slated to get back to work on July 6, is now set to resume shooting one week later, on July 13. ABC’s General Hospital also is targeting a mid-July date.

Because Days shoots a staggering eight months in advance, it currently has enough episodes banked to last through October. The same can’t be said for GH, B&B and Y&R, all of which ran out of fresh episodes in May. (B&B and Y&R have since been filling the void with theme weeks of reruns.)

In June, L.A. County issued its “Reopening Protocol for Music, Television and Film Production,” laying out policies designed to protect employee health and measures to ensure physical distancing. Among the new safety measures: All cast and crew are required to wear cloth face coverings whenever they are in contact with others, unless — as in the case with actors — the production activity does not allow for the wearing of a face covering.

Your thoughts on Days of Our Lives potentially resuming production in September? Hit the comments and let us know.