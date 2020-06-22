NBC Details Pilot Plan for La Brea, Debris, Da Vinci Code Prequel and Others

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

One week after detailing its plan for the 2020-21 TV season, NBC has shed light on the status of the pilots that were in contention to land a spot on the schedule.

Debris — in which Jonathan Tucker’s CIA analyst (Kingdom) and Riann Steele’s (NCIS: New Orleans) MI6 agent investigate the wreckage of an alien spacecraft — actually delivered its pilot ahead of the pandemic and thus is actively under consideration.

NBC meanwhile will shoot pilots later this year — once production can safely begin — for Langdon (starring Succession‘s Ashley Zukerman as the hero of the Dan Brown novels), Ordinary Joe (starring Zoo’s James Wolk), Night School (starring Shameless‘ Shanola Hampton and based on the 2018 movie), Grand Crew (fka untitled Phil Augusta Jackson/Dan Goor comedy about “black people, dating and wine”) and American Auto (which is set at the headquarters of an automotive company in Detroit).

At That Age (an exploration of an African-American family’s legacy), Echo (investigators solve crimes by traveling into the past in the body of the victim), Crazy for You (Teen Wolf‘s Shelley Hennig re-enters the dating scene), Jefferies (Jim Jefferies plays a fictionalized version of himself) and Someone Out There (led by Veronica Mars‘ Ryan Hansen), meanwhile, are being “rolled over” to the next development cycle.

Additional scripts for all of the above pilots were ordered back in March, as well as for La Brea, which stars Michael Raymond-James (Once Upon a Time) and Natalie Zea (The Detour) and revolves around a massive sinkhole in Los Angeles that rips apart a family and leads to a primeval world.

