Natalie Zea to Star in Apocalyptic Drama Pilot La Brea at NBC

Natalie Zea‘s latest career detour is leading her straight into an apocalyptic sinkhole.

The TV fave — who is coming off a four-season run on TBS’ The Detour — has nabbed the female lead in NBC’s doomsday drama pilot La Brea, TVLine has learned.

The potential series revolves around a family whose life is torn apart when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, separating a mother (Zea) and son from father (Once Upon a Time‘s Michael Raymond James) and daughter (newcomer Zyra Gorecki). When part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

David Appelbaum (The Enemy Within) penned the La Brea script and will serve as an EP.

Zea’s TV credits also include stints on FX’s Justified, Showtime’s Californication and ABC’s Dirty Sexy Money.

