Michael Raymond-James to Star in NBC Apocalyptic Drama Pilot La Brea — and There's a Cool Terriers Connection!

Once Upon a Time vet Michael Raymond-James is immersing himself in one helluva scary tale as the star of NBC’s apocalyptic drama pilot La Brea.

The potential series revolves around a family whose life is torn apart when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Raymond-James — most recently seen on Fox’s Prodigal Son — will portray the family’s patriarch, Gavin Wolcott. The cast also includes the actor’s onetime Terriers co-star Karina Logue (the sister of Raymond-James’Terriers co-lead Donal) as a police officer with strong options. Relative newcomer Zyra Gorecki, meanwhile, plays Gavin’s daughter, Izzy.

David Appelbaum (The Enemy Within) penned the La Brea script and will serve as an EP.

To keep up with all of the 2020 pilots currently in contention at the broadcast networks, check out (and bookmark!) our handy Pilot Guide, which has been updated with Raymond-James’ LaBrea casting.