James Wolk to Star (Three Times!) in NBC's Parallel Lives Pilot Ordinary Joe

RELATED STORIES Jonathan Tucker Lands Lead in NBC's Debris Pilot, About Crashed Alien Ship

Jonathan Tucker Lands Lead in NBC's Debris Pilot, About Crashed Alien Ship Da Vinci Code Prequel Series Gets NBC Pilot Order: Who Should Play Langdon?

For those of you out there wishing you had more James Wolk on your TVs: You’re about to get three of him.

The Watchmen and Zoo actor will star in the NBC drama pilot Ordinary Joe, TVLine has learned. Wolk will play Joe Kimbrough, who makes certain choices after graduating from college that “change the trajectory of his life, and the results of his decisions are seen” in three distinct timelines. “The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion,” according to the official description.

Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner (House, Altered Carbon) will pen the pilot and serve as executive producers, along with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves.

Wolk has been a steady presence on the small screen for the past decade, starting with a lead role in the short-lived Fox drama Lone Star. Wolk co-starred on USA’s Political Animals and the Robin Williams-led CBS comedy The Crazy Ones, along with playing a key supporting role on Mad Men. He starred as zoologist Jackson Oz on the CBS summer drama Zoo, which wrapped up a three-season run in 2017, and starred in the freshman season of Tell Me a Story before playing Senator Joe Keene on HBO’s Watchmen.

For more of the latest pilot pick-ups and casting news, check out TVLine’s comprehensive Pilot Season Guide.